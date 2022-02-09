﻿
English
Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group posts higher profit for Q1

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:08:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Sen Group (HSG) has announced that in the first three months of the 2021-22 fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, it recorded a post-tax profit of VND 638 billion ($28.27 million), up by 11.5 percent year on year.

The company’s sales revenue in the given period totaled VND 16.93 trillion ($748.79 million), increasing by 86.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, the company’s steel sales volume reached 604,518 mt, up by 12.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous financial year.


Tags: Viet Nam  Southeast Asia  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


