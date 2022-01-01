﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue for H1

In the second quarter, the company reported a net profit of VND 4.02 trillion ($173.12 million), while the company’s sales ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.