﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales decline in January amid holidays

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 16:44:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that in January its sales of steel products including construction steel, hot rolled coil (HRC) and billet declined to 402,000 mt, down by 30 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. In particular, construction steel sales decreased by 20 percent to 304,000 mt, while HRC sales totaled 86,000 mt, 4,600 mt of which were exported to Thailand. Additionally, Hoa Phat also supplied nearly 13,000 mt of steel billet to other steel mills in Vietnam

In the given month, the steelmaker produced 392,000 mt of crude steel, down 42 percent year on year. The company said that both production and sales volumes declined amid the Lunar New Year holiday as market demand was low.  

During January, Hoa Phat's steel exports amounted to 46,000 mt, with sales made to the US, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Cambodia.  

Regarding downstream products, Hoa Phat’s steel pipe sales exceeded 53,000 mt, up six percent compared to the same month of 2022, while its galvanized steel sales came to 21,000 mt. 


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Offers for rebar in Asia rise amid raw material price hikes, though futures fall

03 Feb | Longs and Billet

Vietnamese scrap market warms up after holiday

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues down 4% in 2022

01 Feb | Steel News

ASEAN billet sellers start week with same high prices as before holidays, China posts limited rise

31 Jan | Longs and Billet

Steel demand in Vietnam to weaken further in 2023 amid stagnant real estate market

30 Jan | Steel News

Much talk in SE Asian billet market about how much prices will rise after holiday

26 Jan | Longs and Billet

Offers for HRC in Vietnam up sharply ahead of holiday, further room for rise

20 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s steel output and sales decrease in 2022

17 Jan | Steel News

Import HRC prices continue to rise in Vietnam, sentiments still bullish

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s slab prices competitive in Europe even after increase

11 Jan | Flats and Slab