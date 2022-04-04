﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s HRC sales hit record in March

Monday, 04 April 2022 12:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has sold 296,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) in March this year, up by 24 percent compared to February. This is the highest level since the company started supplying HRC to the market in November 2020. The record sales volume was mainly due to high domestic demand.

Due to high shipping costs and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, HRC supply to Vietnam from Russia and India has faced many difficulties. Consequently, the company has increased the production of HRC in order to supply the domestic market, contributing to reducing Vietnam’s dependence on HRC supply from abroad.

In the first quarter of 2022, Hoa Phat supplied 763,000 mt of HRC to domestic and foreign markets, up by 15 percent year on year.


Tags: hrc flats Viet Nam Southeast Asia steelmaking 

Similar articles

25 Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to expand capacity to become largest local HRC mill
10 Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb
15 Feb

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat doubles construction steel output in January
31 Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue and record profit for 2021
07 Dec

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s steel output up in Jan-Nov, HRC production milestone reached
07 Oct

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 43 percent in Jan-Sept
08 Sep

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 47 percent in January-August
11 Aug

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 64 percent in January-July
30 Jul

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue in H1
06 Jul

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.3 million mt in H1