Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel sales hit record level in Mar

Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:09:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it produced 762,000 mt of crude steel in March this year, up by nine percent year on year. The company’s construction steel sales totaled 511,000 mt in the given period, increasing by seven percent year on year, recording the highest level ever. Hoa Phat’s sales of billet in the given month were 25,000 mt. The company sold 296,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) in March this year, up by 24 percent compared to February, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Hoa Phat’s sales of steel pipes and galvanized steel totaled 78,000 mt and 36,000 mt, respectively, in March.

In the first quarter this year, the company produced 2.16 million mt of crude steel, up by eight percent year on year. Hoa Phat’s sales volume of construction steel, billet and hot rolled coil reached 2.17 million mt, up by 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. In particular, the company’s construction steel sales in the given quarter amounted to 1.34 million mt and its hot rolled coil sales totaled 763,000 mt. In the January-March period this year, Hoa Phat’s steel pipe and galvanized steel sales came to 207,000 mt and 105,000 mt, respectively, up by 13 percent and 43 percent, both year on year.