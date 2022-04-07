﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel sales hit record level in Mar

Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:09:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it produced 762,000 mt of crude steel in March this year, up by nine percent year on year. The company’s construction steel sales totaled 511,000 mt in the given period, increasing by seven percent year on year, recording the highest level ever. Hoa Phat’s sales of billet in the given month were 25,000 mt. The company sold 296,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) in March this year, up by 24 percent compared to February, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Hoa Phat’s sales of steel pipes and galvanized steel totaled 78,000 mt and 36,000 mt, respectively, in March.

In the first quarter this year, the company produced 2.16 million mt of crude steel, up by eight percent year on year. Hoa Phat’s sales volume of construction steel, billet and hot rolled coil reached 2.17 million mt, up by 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. In particular, the company’s construction steel sales in the given quarter amounted to 1.34 million mt and its hot rolled coil sales totaled 763,000 mt. In the January-March period this year, Hoa Phat’s steel pipe and galvanized steel sales came to 207,000 mt and 105,000 mt, respectively, up by 13 percent and 43 percent, both year on year.


Tags: rebar pipe galvanized hrc longs tubular flats Viet Nam Southeast Asia steelmaking 

Similar articles

10 Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb
31 Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue and record profit for 2021
07 Oct

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 43 percent in Jan-Sept
30 Jul

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue in H1
06 Jul

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.3 million mt in H1
07 Jun

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales nearly up 70 percent in January-May