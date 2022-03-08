Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to supply containers to market in Q4

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 10:58:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that the construction of its container factory has been accelerated and that it expects to start supplying container products to the market from the fourth quarter this year. The container factory will have its test run in the third quarter.

Hoa Phat had planned to start construction of the factory in June 2021: however, due to the impact of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the project was officially started in November 2021, five months behind schedule.

The project has a total annual capacity of 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). The plant is expected to reach an annual capacity of 200,000 TEU by the end of 2023. Hoa Phat Group signed machinery and equipment contracts with leading suppliers in the world and it is expected that in mid-March the first batch of production equipment will arrive at the factory.