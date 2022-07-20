﻿
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to export rebar to Mexico for first time

Wednesday, 20 July 2022
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has signed a contract to export 8,000 mt of rebar to Mexico. It will be the first rebar export shipment from Hoa Phat to Mexico.

The rebar, which will be produced according to ASTM standards, is expected to be delivered to Mexico in August this year. This contract will create momentum for the company to expand its export markets.

In the first six months this year, Hoa Phat exported 750,000 mt of construction steel of all kinds, including over 553,000 mt of steel bar.


