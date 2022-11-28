Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces high-carbon steel for car tire production

Monday, 28 November 2022 15:35:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat has announced that it has produced high-carbon steel at Hoa Phat Dung Quat to be used in the production of car tires.

Right after successfully producing the new products, the company received orders for over 3,000 mt per month from its partners.

The company will now be able to meet domestic demand and contribute to helping domestic automobile tire manufacturers reduce their dependence on external markets, providing the market with high-quality and stable coil products.