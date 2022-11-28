﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces high-carbon steel for car tire production

Monday, 28 November 2022 15:35:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat has announced that it has produced high-carbon steel at Hoa Phat Dung Quat to be used in the production of car tires.

Right after successfully producing the new products, the company received orders for over 3,000 mt per month from its partners. 

The company will now be able to meet domestic demand and contribute to helping domestic automobile tire manufacturers reduce their dependence on external markets, providing the market with high-quality and stable coil products.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Vietnam keeps raising HRC export allocations given slow local demand, import trade muted

29 Nov | Flats and Slab

S. Korean and Vietnamese scrap buyers still rely fully on cheaper local scrap

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s Long Son Phu My Iron & Steel to build steel complex

23 Nov | Steel News

SEAISI: ASEAN overcapacity dangerous for all markets, some projects cannot survive

18 Nov | Steel News

Market talks at SEAISI: Demand slump in H2 leads to output cuts in ASEAN, gloomy outlook for 2023

17 Nov | Steel News

HRC prices keep rising in Vietnam amid higher quotes from China

16 Nov | Flats and Slab

Suppliers target rises in Vietnamese HRC market, local prices still awaited

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s steel output and sales fall in January-October 

11 Nov | Steel News

Import billet prices in SE Asia up as lowest Chinese offers fade away, moods fail to improve

10 Nov | Longs and Billet

Some ex-ASEAN billet exporters offer more competitive prices, trying to push volumes

10 Nov | Longs and Billet