Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces five millionth mt of HRC

Monday, 29 August 2022 16:16:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat has announced that it has produced the five millionth mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) at its Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex since May 2, 2020.

The company exports HRC to markets such as the US, Mexico, the EU and Malaysia, in addition to meeting domestic customers’ HRC demand.

The company stated that it will implement the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Complex project with an annual capacity of 5.6 million mt of HRC, bringing its total annual HRC capacity to 8.6 million mt from 2025.

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million mt of HRC, low carbon steel grade, low carbon high strength low alloy steel, medium carbon steel grade and medium carbon high strength low alloy steel.