﻿
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts record HRC output of one million mt

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 17:38:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Complex produced one million mt of hot rolled coil after more than nine months since commissioning. According to an expert from Italian plantmaker Danieli Group which was the supplier of the production facilities and technology, the production volume is a record for a rolling mill.

In 2020, the company produced nearly 700,000 mt of HRC. In 2021, Hoa Phat Group aims to produce 2.7 million mt of hot rolled coil and over five million mt of construction steel and billet, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Hoa Phat Dung Quat Complex contributes all of the HRC output and half of the company’s construction steel and billet output plan.

Hoa Phat is expected to launch the Dung Quat 2 project in early 2022 with a capacity of five million mt per year, focusing on manufacturing HRC.

According to the company’s statement, the domestic market demand for HRC is about 12 million mt per year and Vietnam has to import about 60 percent of its HRC demand.


