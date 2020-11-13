Vietnam to review new Chinese and S. Korean exporters of color coated products

﻿
The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that it has decided to review new exporters in the case of the application of antidumping duties on imports of certain color coated steel products from China and South Korea.

The application for the review was filed by South Korean steelmaker Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd on August 12.

The current antidumping duty rates for imports of color coated steel are 2.53-34.27 percent for Chinese enterprises and 4.71-19.25 percent for South Korean enterprises, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


