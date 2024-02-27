﻿
English
Vietnam plans to produce up to 500,000 mt of hydrogen by 2030

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 14:12:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Vietnamese government has unveiled its new hydrogen strategy that aims to produce 100,000-500,000 mt of hydrogen per year by 2030, according to Reuters. Under the same strategy, the country also plans to increase hydrogen production to 10-20 million mt per year by 2050.

Accordingly, hydrogen production, distribution and utilization will help Vietnam to reach its climate change and green transformation and will enable it to become carbon neutral by 2050. Hydrogen will partially replace natural gas and coal by 2030 and it will also be utilized in steel, fertilizer and cement production along with transportation.

In addition, it is expected that hydrogen will account for 10 percent of the country’s power generation by 2050.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

