Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on galvanized steel from China and S. Korea

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to impose preliminary antidumping duty on certain galvanized steel products imported from China and South Korea following an investigation.

The ministry found that the given products imported from China have been dumped, injuring the domestic industry. Hence, the provisional antidumping duties will range between zero and 37.13 percent for Chinese companies and zero and 15.67 percent for South Korean companies.

The products currently fall under the codes 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.14, 7210.49.15, 7210.49.16, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.11, 7210.61.12, 7210.61.19, 7210.69.11, 7210.69.19, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.90, 7212.30.11, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.14, 7212.30.19, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94, 7212.50.99, 7212.60.11, 7212.60.12, 7212.60.19, 7225.92.20, 7225.92.90, 7226.99.11, and 7226.99.91.