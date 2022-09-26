﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vedanta offers iron ore from Liberia, met coke, pig iron from India to Europe

Monday, 26 September 2022 11:35:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from Europe-based operators in steel and pellet making and iron ore beneficiation to buy iron ore from its mine in Liberia and met coke and pig iron from its Indian facilities, according to a notice issued on Monday, September 26.

Vedanta Limited is offering European buyers/partners 2 million mt per year of high grade magnetite from its Western Clusters Limited (WCL) subsidiary which operates the 3 billion mt reserve iron ore mine in Liberia, Africa.

The company is also offering one million mt per year of met coke and pig iron produced at its Indian facilities under Vedanta Sesa Goa Limited to its proposed European partner.

The last date for submission of EoIs has been fixed for September 30.


Tags: Iron Ore Pig Iron Met Coke Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

Mechel restarts modernized steelmaking equipment at ChelMK

13 Mar | Steel News

Russia-based IMH’s net profit down 52 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

IMH posts net profit for 2016

17 Apr | Steel News

KOKS sees increase in coal output in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Vedanta Resources expects to restart mining in Karnataka

09 Oct | Steel News

Sesa Goa’s net profit down 57 percent in Q1

30 Jul | Steel News

Vedanta reports no iron ore production in Goa and Karnataka in Q4

10 Apr | Steel News

Shanxi Zhongyang Steel to commission upgraded facilities in October

07 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine issues Jan-June 2012 production results

04 Jul | Steel News