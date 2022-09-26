Vedanta offers iron ore from Liberia, met coke, pig iron from India to Europe

Monday, 26 September 2022 11:35:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from Europe-based operators in steel and pellet making and iron ore beneficiation to buy iron ore from its mine in Liberia and met coke and pig iron from its Indian facilities, according to a notice issued on Monday, September 26.

Vedanta Limited is offering European buyers/partners 2 million mt per year of high grade magnetite from its Western Clusters Limited (WCL) subsidiary which operates the 3 billion mt reserve iron ore mine in Liberia, Africa.

The company is also offering one million mt per year of met coke and pig iron produced at its Indian facilities under Vedanta Sesa Goa Limited to its proposed European partner.

The last date for submission of EoIs has been fixed for September 30.