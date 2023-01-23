Vallourec to supply line pipe to oil and gas project in Gulf of Mexico

Monday, 23 January 2023 11:11:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it will supply 25,000 mt of line pipe for US-based oil and gas exploration company LLOG Exploration Offshore for the latter’s Salamanca deep-water project located on the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

The pipes will be produced at Vallourec’s state-of-the-art Jeceaba mill in Brazil.

The Salamanca development is based on a floating production unit created from the refurbishment of a previously decommissioned production facility. Repurposing a decommissioned production unit ensures a 70 percent reduction in emissions compared to the construction of a new unit.