Valin Steel’s net profit up 81.06 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:50:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has issued its preliminary financial report for the first quarter this year, stating that it realized an operating revenue of RMB 38.646 billion ($5.9 billion) for the given period, up 63.46 percent year on year, while it registered a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company totaling RMB 2.054 billion ($0.31 billion) in the first quarter of the current year, up 81.06 percent year on year.


