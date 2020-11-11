Valin Lianyuan Steel to implement maintenance at one BF in Dec

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 12:21:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that one blast furnace of its subsidiary-Valin Lianyuan Steel will be under maintenance in December, which will reduce molten iron output by 150,000 mt overall.

The main products of Valin Lianyuan Steel include rebar, hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), low alloy high-strength steel, steel sheet for automobile, container steel, machinery steel, high carbon steel, shipbuilding steel plate, hot-dipped galvanized (HDG), electro-galvanized products, electrical steel and galvalume.