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HBIS Group supplies 5,700 mt of high-end pipeline steel for Heihe-Daqing gas pipeline project

Friday, 13 November 2026 11:27:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker HBIS Group has announced that it has directly supplied 5,700 mt of high-end pipeline steel for the Heihe-Daqing natural gas pipeline project, which is included in China's national oil and gas development plans under the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

The pipeline project is located in a region characterized by extremely cold weather conditions, significant year-round temperature fluctuations and complex construction conditions. According to HBIS Group, these conditions impose strict requirements on the low-temperature toughness, compressive strength, corrosion resistance and weldability of the pipeline steel used in the project.

HBIS strengthens production controls to meet pipeline steel requirements

To meet the project's technical requirements, HBIS Group has utilized its integrated production, sales and research capabilities and optimized its high-end pipeline steel production lines. The company has also applied large-model technologies to strengthen quality control across key production processes, including rolling, flaw detection and temperature control.

According to the company, all delivered steel products exceed the required performance standards and are suitable for long-term operation under extremely cold conditions.

Meanwhile, HBIS Group has coordinated its production, quality inspection, logistics and delivery processes, implementing dedicated production scheduling, priority manufacturing and shipment arrangements to support the project's planned construction schedule.

Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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