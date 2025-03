The cold rolled high-end home appliance steel sheet project of Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Lianyuan Steel was put into operation on March 18.

The overall investment in the project amounted to RMB 890 million, with an annual capacity of 450,000 mt of hot dip galvanized products, including deep-drawing and ultra-deep-drawing steels for panels used in medium-grade and high-grade home appliances and high-strength structural steels.