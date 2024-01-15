﻿
Vale's iron ore exports up 2.1 percent in January-October

Monday, 15 January 2024
       

In October last year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 22.2 million mt, down by 9.8 percent compared to September and up by 5.4 percent compared to October 2022, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first ten months of 2023, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 2.1 percent year on year to 194.8 million mt.

Meanwhile, in October this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.97 million mt, moving up by 2.4 percent year on year and down by 7.9 percent month on month. In the January-October period of 2023, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 20.9 million mt, down by 0.7 percent as compared with the same period last year.


