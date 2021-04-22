﻿
Vale’s iron ore exports up 15.4 percent in January-March

Thursday, 22 April 2021 11:54:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 18.91 million mt, up 2.2 percent compared to February and increasing by 19.4 percent compared to March 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-March period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 15.4 percent year on year to 59.71 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in March this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.56 million mt, increasing by 11.6 percent year on year and up by 14.4 percent month on month. In the first three months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 4.35 million mt, increasing by 6.7 percent as compared with the same period last year.


