Vale's iron ore exports down 8.7 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:14:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 24.20 million mt, down 1.3 percent compared to June and decreasing by 5.1 percent compared to July 2019, according to Brazil's National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-July period of the current year, Vale's iron ore exports fell by 8.7 percent year on year to 138.72 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in July this year Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.26 million mt, declining by 12.2 percent year on year and up by 10.5 percent month on month. In the first seven months of the year, Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 8.50 million mt, decreasing by 7.9 percent as compared with the same period last year.