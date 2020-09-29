﻿
Vale's iron ore exports down 7.8 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 14:43:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 28.02 million mt, up 15.8 percent compared to July and decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to August 2019, according to Brazil's National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-August period of the current year, Vale's iron ore exports fell by 7.8 percent year on year to 166.74 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in August this year Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.29 million mt, increasing by 5.8 percent year on year and up by 1.8 percent month on month. In the first eight months of the year, Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 9.78 million mt, decreasing by 6.3 percent as compared with the same period last year.


