Vale updates production forecast for 2022-2030

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 22:09:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to Brazilian miner Vale, the company’s production of iron ore (pellets excluded) should reach 310 million mt in 2022, 310-320 million mt in 2023, 340-360 million mt in 2026 and more that 360 million mt from 2030.

For iron ore pellets, including briquettes, in 2022 the production will be 33 million mt, 36-40 million mt in 2023, 50-55 million mt in 2026 and 100 million mt from 2030.

For the premium achieved in the market by the company’s iron ore, in relation to the basic Australian iron ore with 62 percent iron contents, the company expects $7/mt in 2022, $8/mt in 2023, $8-$12/mt in 2026 and $18-$25/mt from 2030.

The company also unveiled the expectation of cash costs for its own production of iron ore, excluding acquisitions from third parties, of $19.5-$20/mt in 2022 and $20-$21/mt in 2023.