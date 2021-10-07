﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale to repay Brazilian government over $90 million in electricity revenues

Thursday, 07 October 2021 22:53:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Superior Court of Justice, one of the highest courts in Brazil, has ruled that iron ore producer Vale should repay revenues it received from the Brazilian government over a company’s power plant that produced no energy in the past six years.

A media report by Estadao noted Vale received over BRL 500 million ($90.8 million) in revenues since November 2015 for the electricity it stopped producing that same year in the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais state. The reason the power plant stopped producing energy was the collapse of Samarco dam in Mariana city.

Brazilian electricity regulator, Aneel, had already requested that the Brazilian government and Brazilian taxpayers stop making payments to Vale for the electricity that hasn’t been produced or delivered by the miner.


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05 Oct

Venture capital company investing over $18 million in Brazilian mining startups
29 Sep

Brazil’s AVB to produce cold-briquetted iron product
29 Sep

Brazil Steel Congress discusses sustainability
27 Sep

Usiminas to halt Ipatinga blast furnace for up to five months
24 Sep

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires increases 2.1 percent in August