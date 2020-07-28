Vale, Progress Rail build locomotive for use at Tubarão complex

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 10:45:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale plans to use a Caterpillar-made battery-powered switcher locomotive at its Tubarão yard this year, Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, said on Tuesday.

Vale expects the zero-emission equipment to help it achieve its emission goals.

“This equipment represents a milestone in Vale’s operations decarbonization strategy and is aligned with its new pact with society,” said Gustavo Bastos, executive manager at Vale’s Excellence Center and Innovation department.

Progress Rail said Vale will have “full service” access to the equipment this year.