﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale on track to stabilize iron ore output

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 01:27:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale is on track to stabilizing its iron ore output, a top executive said. Vale’s CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, said Vale should reach its 400 million mt iron ore output target by 2022.

Vale expects to reach an iron ore production capacity of 310 million mt this year. Vale also said it reduced its Capex spending estimate from $4.6 billion to $4.2 billion.

Vale saw its net profit in Q3 this year increase 75.8 percent, year-over-year, and 192.2 percent, quarter-over-quarter, to $2.90 billion.


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  South America  Brazil  Vale  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Nov

Brazilian mining companies to spend $2.2 billion to decommission dams
29  Oct

Vale to commence decommissioning works at its Doutor dam
26  Oct

Brazilian regulator suspends licenses of two iron ore companies
22  Oct

Anglo American Brazil sees iron ore output in Q3 decline at its Minas-Rio site
15  Oct

Vale hires Hidrovias do Brasil to transport 3.2 million mt of iron ore in 2021