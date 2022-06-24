﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale maintains investment levels for waste dam elimination

Friday, 24 June 2022 20:31:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said in a statement that it is has a $4.075 billion budget to conclude the elimination of all its waste dams that were built under the upstream accumulation technique, the same of the Brumadinho dam, which collapsed in January 2019.

The waste dams in this category totaled 30, of which seven were already eliminated, four in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais and three in the northern state of Para. For this year, five more dams are expected to be eliminated, reaching an elimination of 40 percent of such structures.

Under the current program, 90 percent of the dams are expected to be eliminated until the end of 2029, while the 100 percent mark will be achieved until 2035.

According to the company, the structures with long periods of elimination are those under higher risk of collapse, with higher complexity and involving a larger volume of wastes.

The company added that today there are more than 4,800 workers dedicated to the program of elimination of waste dams.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Vale 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 24, 2022

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices rebound today, but down sharply week on week

23 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hancock and POSCO ink expanded deal for further iron ore projects and HBI production

23 Jun | Steel News

Strike Resources to export first iron ore from Port Hedland by end of July

23 Jun | Steel News

Samarco and creditors settle on arbitration

22 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 22, 2022

22 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goa government to start new auction of iron ore mining leases in 2-3 months

22 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 2.03 percent

22 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 21, 2022

21 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Alien Metals to produce high grade iron ore from Hancock project, completes Vivash Gorge project acquisition

21 Jun | Steel News