Vale maintains investment levels for waste dam elimination

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said in a statement that it is has a $4.075 billion budget to conclude the elimination of all its waste dams that were built under the upstream accumulation technique, the same of the Brumadinho dam, which collapsed in January 2019.

The waste dams in this category totaled 30, of which seven were already eliminated, four in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais and three in the northern state of Para. For this year, five more dams are expected to be eliminated, reaching an elimination of 40 percent of such structures.

Under the current program, 90 percent of the dams are expected to be eliminated until the end of 2029, while the 100 percent mark will be achieved until 2035.

According to the company, the structures with long periods of elimination are those under higher risk of collapse, with higher complexity and involving a larger volume of wastes.

The company added that today there are more than 4,800 workers dedicated to the program of elimination of waste dams.