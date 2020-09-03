Vale fails to meet safety standards at three dams, no impact on output

Thursday, 03 September 2020 13:33:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has stated that three of its dams and three of its dikes in Brazil have been issued negative Stability Condition Declarations (DCEs), having failed to meet safety standards. The company stated that this will have no impact on its iron ore production this year.

The company has started the Level 1 emergency protocol for the Paracatu and Patrimonio dikes at the Fazendao and Gongo Soco mines. The dikes have been issued negative DCEs. The protocol does not require the evacuation of the population downstream of the structures.

Vale also announced that the Level 1 emergency protocol has been initiated at its Borrachudo II dike at the Caue mine, at Dam 6 and Dam 7A at the Agua Claras mine, and at Dam Area IX at the Fabrica mine, while negative DCEs have been issued for the facilities in question.