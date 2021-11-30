﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale concludes decommissioning of Pontal dam dike

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:14:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has completed the decommissioning of a dike at its Pontal iron ore dam, located in the city of Itabira, Minas Gerais state, the company said this week.

Vale said that due to the decommissioning works at the Pontal’s dike, the structure lost its function as an iron ore dam, and as such, it is no longer active.

Vale said it has already decommissioned seven iron ore dams in Brazil. The Fernandinho one, at its Nova Lima iron ore mine, was the most recently decommissioned dam. It is located within the greater Belo Horizonte area, also in Minas Gerais state.

Vale said that other 23 structures, all in Minas Gerais state, will be decommissioned.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  South America  Vale  Brazil  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Nov

Vale resuming licensing process for Apolo iron ore project
23 Nov

Brazilian policymakers to discuss Vale’s Apolo iron ore project
19 Nov

Vale suspends manganese and iron ore operations following rock fissure
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state
03 Nov

Vale and MOL to study wind propulsion system on iron ore carriers