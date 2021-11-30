Vale concludes decommissioning of Pontal dam dike

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:14:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has completed the decommissioning of a dike at its Pontal iron ore dam, located in the city of Itabira, Minas Gerais state, the company said this week.

Vale said that due to the decommissioning works at the Pontal’s dike, the structure lost its function as an iron ore dam, and as such, it is no longer active.

Vale said it has already decommissioned seven iron ore dams in Brazil. The Fernandinho one, at its Nova Lima iron ore mine, was the most recently decommissioned dam. It is located within the greater Belo Horizonte area, also in Minas Gerais state.

Vale said that other 23 structures, all in Minas Gerais state, will be decommissioned.