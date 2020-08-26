﻿
Vale commences decommissioning works at its Doutor dam

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 22:21:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will commence in the next few days decommissioning works at its Doutor dam, located at its Timbopeba mine in the city of Ouro Preto, in Minas Gerais state, according to a media report from Estado de Minas.

Vale aims to reinforce the structure of the dam, which remains inactive, by building reinforcing structures outside the dam. Other works will include environmental repairs as well as the integration of the decommissioned area to the local environment, the media report said.

The media report said Vale should use a specific path to gain access to the inactive dam and mitigate the impact of works on local communities.


