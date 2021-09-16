Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam

Thursday, 16 September 2021 21:34:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has continued works at its Doutor dam to accelerate its decommissioning process, according to media reports.

Vale commenced works at the iron ore waste structure in August 2020, including building a spillway to drain water out of the dam. Vale should continue works at the spillway near the structure this year.

In 2022, Vale expects to advance to a second stage of the dam’s decommissioning process, which includes the construction of reinforcing structures and a supporting dike to guarantee the safety of the dam. Vale hasn’t officially announced a date to conclude the Doutor dam decommissioning process.