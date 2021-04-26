﻿
Usiminas unveils steel sales volume expectations for Q2

Monday, 26 April 2021
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said late last week it expects steel sales volumes for Q2 to reach between 1.2 and 1.3 million mt. The forecast is in line with total volumes mentioned during the company’s Q1 results.

Usiminas said last week steel sales volumes in Q1 this year totaled 1.25 million mt, a 20 percent year-over-year increase from Q1 2020.

“We are highly satisfied (with the forecast) because we are prepared for the future,” said Sergio Leite, CEO at Usiminas, during a call with analysts.

Americo Ferreira, VP of industries at Usiminas, confirmed Usiminas should resume its No. 2 Ipatinga blast furnace by June this year, as reported by SteelOrbis.


