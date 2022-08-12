﻿
English
US wire rod imports down 49 percent in June

Friday, 12 August 2022 19:19:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 88,169 mt in June 2022, down 49.0 percent from May and down 20.3 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $105.7 million in June 2022, compared to $176.2 million in May and $87.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in June, with 30,253 mt, compared to 33,789 mt in May and 26,475 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in June include Japan, with 12,129 mt; Brazil, with 10,785 mt; Egypt, with 10,632 mt; and India, with 10,299 mt.


