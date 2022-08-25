US to continue AD orders on CRC from five countries, revokes AD order for Brazil

Thursday, 25 August 2022 13:46:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on cold-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK, and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the product from India.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK and the countervailing duty orders from India would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidies. In addition, DOC decided to revoke antidumping duty order on CRC from Brazil.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 265.79 percent for China, 7.60 percent for India, 71.35 percent for Japan, 28.42 percent for South Korea and 25.17 percent for the UK, while the final subsidy rate is at 10 percent for India.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050.