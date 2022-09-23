US structural pipe and tube exports down 2.8 percent in July

Friday, 23 September 2022 19:26:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 12,536 mt in July 2022, down 2.8 percent from June but up 45.5 percent from July 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $27.8 million in July, compared to $27.4 million in the previous month and $19.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 6,527 mt, compared to 8,032 mt in June and 4,295 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,414 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in July.