US Steel: Tariffs to position us to pioneer new golden age of US steelmaking

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has a made statement to SteelOrbis regarding the 25 percent tariffs lately announced by the US on imports of steel and aluminum from all countries.

Accordingly, the company welcomed the tariffs, applauding President Donald Trump’s bold move to protect domestic steelmaking. It underlined that, together with innovative technologies and investment, the tariffs will position US Steel to pioneer a new golden age of US steelmaking. US Steel also added that the US has to aggressively confront the global threat posed by Chinese dominance in steel production.