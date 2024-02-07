US steel mill shipments up 2.6 percent in December

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 00:38:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of December 2023, US steel mills shipped 7,082,921 net tons, a 2.6 percent increase from the 6,901,567 net tons shipped in December 2022.

Shipments were down 1.3 percent from the 7,175,177 net tons shipped in the previous month, November 2023.

Shipments for the full year 2023 are 89,338,472 net tons, down 0.1 percent compared to 2022 full year shipments of 89,469,132 net tons.

A comparison of shipments for the full year 2023 to the full year 2022 shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 14 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 4 percent; and corrosion resistant sheet, up 1 percent.