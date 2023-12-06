US steel mill shipments up 1.9 percent in October

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 00:36:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of October 2023, US steel mills shipped 7,346,373 net tons, a 1.9 percent increase from the 7,210,301 net tons shipped in October 2022. Shipments were up 1.3 percent from the 7,252,942 net tons shipped in the previous month, September 2023.

Shipments year-to-date in 2023 are 74,129,374 net tons, down 2.0 percent compared to 2022 shipments of 75,675,222 net tons for 10 months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2023 to the first 10 months of 2022 shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 8 percent; cold rolled sheet, unchanged and corrosion resistant sheet; down 2 percent.