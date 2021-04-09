US steel mill shipments down 9.2 percent in February

Friday, 09 April 2021 00:38:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of February 2021, US steel mills shipped 6,735,067 net tons, a 9.2 percent decrease from the 7,420,816 net tons shipped in the previous month, January 2021, and a 13.3 percent decrease from the 7,771,656 net tons shipped in February 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 14,155,883 net tons, a 13.2 percent decrease compared to 2020 shipments of 16,307,411 for two months.

A comparison of February shipments to the previous month of January shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, down 7 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 9 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 10 percent.