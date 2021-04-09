﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments down 9.2 percent in February

Friday, 09 April 2021 00:38:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of February 2021, US steel mills shipped 6,735,067 net tons, a 9.2 percent decrease from the 7,420,816 net tons shipped in the previous month, January 2021, and a 13.3 percent decrease from the 7,771,656 net tons shipped in February 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 14,155,883 net tons, a 13.2 percent decrease compared to 2020 shipments of 16,307,411 for two months.

A comparison of February shipments to the previous month of January shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, down 7 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 9 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 10 percent.


Tags: North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January
06  Apr

Ohio distributor acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply
24  Mar

AISI cites new economic report as reason to preserve Section 232 tariffs
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January
24  Mar

US cold finished bar imports up 2.8 percent in January