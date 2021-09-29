﻿
US slab imports down 30.5 percent in August

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 21:15:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 431,948 mt in August 2021, down 30.5 percent from July but up 465.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $518.3 million in August 2021, compared to $400.3 million in July and $29.8 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in August, with 206,105 mt, compared to 337,125 mt in July and zero tonnage in August 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in August include Russia, with 114,779 mt; Mexico, with 88,115 mt; and Canada, with 22,948 mt.


