US slab imports down 18.0 percent in September

Monday, 31 October 2022 21:34:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 185,303 mt in September 2022, down 18.0 percent from August and down 62.6 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $146.2 million in September 2022, compared to $213.4 million in August and $460.6 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in September, with 108,905 mt, compared to 121,764 mt in August Australia, with 30,378 mt; Mexico, with 25,487 mt; and Canada, with 20,521 mt.


