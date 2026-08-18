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US slab imports down 0.2 percent in June 2026 from May

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 00:32:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 508,304 mt in June this year, down 0.2 percent month on month and up 10.4 percent from June 2025. By value, the slab imports totaled $307.5 million in June 2026, compared to $296.5 million in May and $266.2 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in June with 200,364 mt, compared to 237,589 mt in May and 353,730 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported slabs in June included Mexico with 97,404 mt, Indonesia with 52,580 mt, and Canada with 48,028 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Flats US North America 

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