US schedules full sunset reviews on PC strand from 15 countries

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) has scheduled full five-year (sunset) reviews to determine whether revoking existing trade remedy orders on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from 15 countries would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury to the US industry within a reasonably foreseeable time. The USITC reviews cover the countervailing duty (CVD) order on PC strand from Turkey and the antidumping duty (AD) orders on PC strand from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

The USITC determined on April 7, 2026, that responses to its notice of institution warranted a full review rather than an expedited one. The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has already completed AD reviews, issuing final results of expedited sunset reviews effective May 4, 2026, in which the DOC found that revoking the AD orders would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping. The USITC full review addresses injury to the domestic industry.

The USITC will hold an in-person hearing on the reviews beginning on November 19, 2026. The USITC determined that the reviews are extraordinarily complicated and extended the review period by up to 90 days.

The DOC issued the AD and CVD orders on February 1, 2021, following affirmative injury determinations by the USITC. The subject PC strand is classifiable under Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012.