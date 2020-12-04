US rebar imports up 95.4 percent in October

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:08:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 76,347 mt in October 2020, up 95.4 percent from September and up 36.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $33.9 million in October 2020, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $28.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in October, with 44,220 mt, compared to 3,246 mt in September and 12,438 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in October include Mexico, with 21,992 mt; Dominican Republic, with 5,780 mt; and Canada, with 4,024 mt.