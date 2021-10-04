﻿
US rebar imports up 2.7 percent in August

Monday, 04 October 2021 20:15:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 84,816 mt in August 2021, up 2.7 percent from July but down 5.1 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $69.2 million in August 2021, compared to $65.9 million in July and $39.3 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in August, with 34,244 mt, compared to 31,176 mt in July and 24,074 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Turkey, with 28,732 mt; Algeria, with 13,846 mt; Canada, with 5,151 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 2,478 mt.


