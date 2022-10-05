US rebar imports down 25.8 percent in August

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 21:02:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 104,519 mt in August 2022, down 25.8 percent from July but up 23.3 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $89.2 million in August 2022, compared to $142.1 million in July and $69.2 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in August, with 53,268 mt, compared to 63,535 mt in July and 28,732 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Mexico, with 24,392 mt; Algeria, with 11,665 mt; Canada, with 7,279 mt; and Spain, with 3,050 mt.