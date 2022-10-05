﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar imports down 25.8 percent in August

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 21:02:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 104,519 mt in August 2022, down 25.8 percent from July but up 23.3 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $89.2 million in August 2022, compared to $142.1 million in July and $69.2 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in August, with 53,268 mt, compared to 63,535 mt in July and 28,732 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Mexico, with 24,392 mt; Algeria, with 11,665 mt; Canada, with 7,279 mt; and Spain, with 3,050 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish domestic spot rebar prices follow diverse trends

06 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Romanian longs prices increase, some import interest emerges

06 Oct | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar prices stable but trending soft

05 Oct | Longs and Billet

Import shredded scrap prices in Pakistan surge in new deals

05 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey's Icdas increases its wire rod price by $10/mt

05 Oct | Longs and Billet

US DOC to continue CVD order on rebar from Turkey

05 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its rebar prices

05 Oct | Longs and Billet

US import rebar market trends quiet for now

04 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar market shows strong positives, though gains vary in regions

04 Oct | Longs and Billet

US DOC to continue AD orders on rebar from three countries

04 Oct | Steel News