US rebar exports up 50.3 percent in May

Thursday, 21 July 2022 17:50:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 29,810 mt in May 2022, up 50.3 percent from April and up 43.6 percent from May 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $30.1 million in May, compared to $20.7 million in the previous month and $18.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in May with 25,686 mt, compared to 16,325 mt in April and 18,089 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Bahamas, with 1,452 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in May.


