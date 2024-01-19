﻿
English
US rebar exports down 6.4 percent in November

Friday, 19 January 2024 22:31:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 27,994 mt in November 2023, down 6.4 percent from October but up 59.1 percent from November 2022. By value, rebar exports totaled $16.3 million in November, compared to $18.4 million in the previous month and $12.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in November with 18,256 mt, compared to 18,197 mt in October and 11,225 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included British Virgin Islands, with 1,103 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in November.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America 

