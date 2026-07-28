US raw steel production increases by 1.5 percent - week 30, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 25, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.858 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 25, 2026, increased 1.5 percent from the previous week ending July 18, 2026, when production was 1.830 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.3 percent.

Production was 1.771 million net tons in the week ending July 25, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 4.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 25, 2026, was 53.640 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.9 percent. That is up 5.8 percent from 50.713 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.