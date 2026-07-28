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US raw steel production increases by 1.5 percent - week 30, 2026

Tuesday, 28 July 2026 00:41:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 25, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.858 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 25, 2026, increased 1.5 percent from the previous week ending July 18, 2026, when production was 1.830 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.3 percent.

Production was 1.771 million net tons in the week ending July 25, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 4.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 25, 2026, was 53.640 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.9 percent. That is up 5.8 percent from 50.713 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

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